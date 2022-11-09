ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore, up 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.76 crore in September 2022 up 21.14% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 1.99 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.96% returns over the last 6 months and -73.43% over the last 12 months.