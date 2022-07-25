ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore, up 32.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.51 crore in June 2022 up 32.18% from Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 51.23% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2021.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 2.18 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)