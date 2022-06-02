Shree Secu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 136.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 136.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 228.57% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Shree Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Shree Secu shares closed at 14.85 on September 06, 2021 (BSE)