Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 132.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 132.21% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 221.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.