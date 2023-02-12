 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Metalloys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 132.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Metalloys are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 132.21% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 221.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 575% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Shree Metalloys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.35 23.06 10.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.35 23.06 10.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.41 21.27 11.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.43 1.49 -0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.10 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.09 -0.05
Other Income 0.02 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.21 0.14 -0.02
Interest 0.02 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.10 -0.02
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.10 -0.02
Tax 0.17 -0.01 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.11 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.11 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.20 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.20 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.20 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.20 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
