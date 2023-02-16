 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shree Kr Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 45.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in December 2022 up 45.68% from Rs. 28.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 175.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

Shree Krishna Paper Mills and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.89 46.83 28.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.89 46.83 28.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.53 31.49 20.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.88 -1.80 -4.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.09 2.30 1.81
Depreciation 1.07 1.13 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 11.49 8.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 2.24 0.36
Other Income 0.05 0.03 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.94 2.27 0.43
Interest 1.20 1.08 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.75 1.19 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.75 1.19 -0.64
Tax 0.34 2.25 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 -1.06 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 -1.06 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 13.52 13.52 13.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -8.00 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.30 -8.00 -0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -8.00 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.30 -8.00 -0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited