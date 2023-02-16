Shree Kr Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 45.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in December 2022 up 45.68% from Rs. 28.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 175.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 113.48% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.