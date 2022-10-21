Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2022 down 55.49% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 39.76% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.
Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.
|Shree Digvijay shares closed at 65.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|162.01
|161.23
|153.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|162.01
|161.23
|153.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.93
|37.28
|30.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.33
|-23.03
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|61.92
|68.04
|44.85
|Employees Cost
|10.26
|10.14
|9.56
|Depreciation
|8.72
|8.82
|7.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.88
|37.74
|42.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.63
|22.23
|20.19
|Other Income
|1.82
|1.31
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.46
|23.54
|21.13
|Interest
|0.51
|0.40
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.95
|23.14
|20.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.95
|23.14
|20.77
|Tax
|1.98
|6.00
|7.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.96
|17.14
|13.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.96
|17.14
|13.40
|Equity Share Capital
|144.30
|144.03
|143.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|1.19
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|1.17
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.41
|1.19
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.41
|1.17
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited