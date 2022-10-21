 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Digvijay Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:Net Sales at Rs 162.01 crore in September 2022 up 5.3% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in September 2022 down 55.49% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.18 crore in September 2022 down 39.76% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.
Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021. Shree Digvijay shares closed at 65.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations162.01161.23153.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations162.01161.23153.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.9337.2830.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.33-23.03-1.44
Power & Fuel61.9268.0444.85
Employees Cost10.2610.149.56
Depreciation8.728.827.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.8837.7442.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6322.2320.19
Other Income1.821.310.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4623.5421.13
Interest0.510.400.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9523.1420.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.9523.1420.77
Tax1.986.007.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.9617.1413.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.9617.1413.40
Equity Share Capital144.30144.03143.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.411.190.93
Diluted EPS0.411.170.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.411.190.93
Diluted EPS0.411.170.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

