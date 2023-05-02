Shree Digvijay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 169.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2023 up 89.42% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022.