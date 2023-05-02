 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Digvijay Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.20 crore in March 2023 up 15.37% from Rs. 169.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.42 crore in March 2023 up 89.42% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2022.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 195.20 206.44 169.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 195.20 206.44 169.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.43 28.91 32.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.14 34.59 -3.83
Power & Fuel -- 57.43 63.99
Employees Cost 8.36 10.18 8.69
Depreciation 8.95 8.76 9.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.40 59.33 38.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.19 7.24 20.34
Other Income 2.91 1.00 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.10 8.24 21.52
Interest 0.01 0.41 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.09 7.83 21.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.09 7.83 21.22
Tax 7.67 -2.37 8.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.42 10.19 12.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.42 10.19 12.89
Equity Share Capital 145.20 145.20 144.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 0.71 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.67 0.69 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 0.71 0.90
Diluted EPS 1.67 0.69 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited