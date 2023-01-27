 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Digvijay Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore in December 2022 up 36.2% from Rs. 151.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2022 up 40.14% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.00 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.44 162.01 151.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.44 162.01 151.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.91 29.93 27.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.59 -15.33 -0.37
Power & Fuel 57.43 61.92 --
Employees Cost 10.18 10.26 9.77
Depreciation 8.76 8.72 7.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.33 59.88 95.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.24 6.63 11.32
Other Income 1.00 1.82 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.24 8.46 12.18
Interest 0.41 0.51 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.83 7.95 11.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.83 7.95 11.79
Tax -2.37 1.98 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.19 5.96 7.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.19 5.96 7.27
Equity Share Capital 145.20 144.30 143.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.41 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.69 0.41 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.41 0.51
Diluted EPS 0.69 0.41 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
