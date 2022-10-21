Shree Digvijay Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.88 crore, up 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.88 crore in September 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2022 down 52.73% from Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.67 crore in September 2022 down 38.04% from Rs. 28.52 crore in September 2021.

Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

Shree Digvijay shares closed at 65.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.