Shivam Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore in September 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 130.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 9.95 crore in September 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 38.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.42% over the last 12 months.