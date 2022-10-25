 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shivam Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore in September 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 130.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 9.95 crore in September 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 38.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.42% over the last 12 months.

Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.17 117.62 130.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.17 117.62 130.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.31 41.71 48.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.04 9.04 11.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.10 2.93 7.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.49 12.96 14.96
Depreciation 8.83 9.00 10.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.35 34.10 40.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.24 7.88 -2.33
Other Income 0.99 1.09 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.24 8.97 -0.32
Interest 13.37 12.17 8.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.13 -3.20 -8.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.13 -3.20 -8.79
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.13 -3.20 -8.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.13 -3.20 -8.79
Equity Share Capital 24.44 24.44 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.29 -0.88
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.29 -0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.29 -0.88
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.29 -0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.