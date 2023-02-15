Shivam Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 103.13 134.17 114.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 103.13 134.17 114.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 38.75 56.31 35.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.82 11.04 -3.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 -2.10 6.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.53 14.49 15.19 Depreciation 8.85 8.83 10.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 34.10 42.35 33.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 3.24 17.54 Other Income 0.50 0.99 -1.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 4.24 16.31 Interest 12.08 13.37 12.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.33 -9.13 4.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -11.33 -9.13 4.23 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.33 -9.13 4.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.33 -9.13 4.23 Equity Share Capital 24.44 24.44 20.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.03 -0.83 0.42 Diluted EPS -1.03 -0.83 0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.03 -0.83 0.42 Diluted EPS -1.03 -0.83 0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited