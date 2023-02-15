Shivam Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 114.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2022 down 367.54% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 down 64.02% from Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2021.
|Shivam Auto shares closed at 23.65 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.13
|134.17
|114.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.13
|134.17
|114.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.75
|56.31
|35.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.82
|11.04
|-3.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-2.10
|6.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.53
|14.49
|15.19
|Depreciation
|8.85
|8.83
|10.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.10
|42.35
|33.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|3.24
|17.54
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.99
|-1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|4.24
|16.31
|Interest
|12.08
|13.37
|12.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.33
|-9.13
|4.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.33
|-9.13
|4.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.33
|-9.13
|4.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.33
|-9.13
|4.23
|Equity Share Capital
|24.44
|24.44
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited