 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shivam Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:Net Sales at Rs 103.13 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 114.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.33 crore in December 2022 down 367.54% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 down 64.02% from Rs. 26.71 crore in December 2021. Shivam Auto shares closed at 23.65 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.42% returns over the last 6 months and -4.06% over the last 12 months.
Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations103.13134.17114.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations103.13134.17114.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.7556.3135.07
Purchase of Traded Goods6.8211.04-3.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-2.106.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.5314.4915.19
Depreciation8.858.8310.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.1042.3533.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.263.2417.54
Other Income0.500.99-1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.764.2416.31
Interest12.0813.3712.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.33-9.134.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-11.33-9.134.23
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.33-9.134.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.33-9.134.23
Equity Share Capital24.4424.4420.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.03-0.830.42
Diluted EPS-1.03-0.830.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.03-0.830.42
Diluted EPS-1.03-0.830.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivam Auto #Shivam Autotech
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm