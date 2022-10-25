Shemaroo Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.61 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.61 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 120.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 160.05 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.