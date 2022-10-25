 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shemaroo Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.61 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shemaroo Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.61 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 120.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 10.65 crore in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 160.05 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.73% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.

Shemaroo Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.61 92.21 120.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.61 92.21 120.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.35 58.51 87.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.28 18.08 15.51
Depreciation 1.33 1.31 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.53 7.57 7.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.13 6.74 8.80
Other Income 0.62 1.36 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.75 8.10 8.93
Interest 7.01 6.60 6.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.74 1.49 2.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.74 1.49 2.82
Tax 1.37 1.20 -0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.37 0.29 3.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.37 0.29 3.47
Equity Share Capital 27.18 27.18 27.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 0.11 1.28
Diluted EPS 0.87 0.11 1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 0.11 1.28
Diluted EPS 0.87 0.11 1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:55 pm
