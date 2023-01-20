Shalby Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 153.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.