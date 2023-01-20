 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore, up 17.2% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.2% from Rs. 150.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.39% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 153.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.27% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.02 177.94 150.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.02 177.94 150.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.10 -- 38.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.32 2.41 2.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 -0.23 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.63 21.15 19.40
Depreciation 9.23 9.28 9.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.28 115.96 61.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.57 29.37 19.24
Other Income 3.75 5.05 2.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.33 34.42 22.12
Interest 0.77 0.89 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.56 33.54 21.46
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.44
P/L Before Tax 28.56 33.54 17.03
Tax 9.36 11.73 4.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.20 21.80 12.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.20 21.80 12.63
Equity Share Capital 107.31 107.31 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.03 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.78 2.02 1.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.03 1.17
Diluted EPS 1.78 2.02 1.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm