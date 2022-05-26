 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shalby Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.57 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shalby are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.57 crore in March 2022 up 12.09% from Rs. 145.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 104.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.55% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.

Shalby
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.57 162.37 145.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.57 162.37 145.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 36.92 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.03 12.99 7.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.28 -12.67 0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.89 31.03 17.41
Depreciation 11.15 11.26 9.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.94 65.89 88.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.85 16.95 21.63
Other Income 4.27 2.82 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 19.77 23.76
Interest 1.74 1.56 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.38 18.20 23.01
Exceptional Items -- -4.44 --
P/L Before Tax 15.38 13.77 23.01
Tax 5.26 0.85 13.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.12 12.92 9.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.12 12.92 9.78
Minority Interest 0.08 0.03 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.21 12.94 9.81
Equity Share Capital 108.01 108.01 108.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 1.20 0.91
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.20 0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 1.20 0.91
Diluted EPS 0.94 1.20 0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Shalby
first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
