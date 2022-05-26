Shalby Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.57 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.57 crore in March 2022 up 12.09% from Rs. 145.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2022 down 14.67% from Rs. 33.13 crore in March 2021.

Shalby EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Shalby shares closed at 104.00 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.55% returns over the last 6 months and -33.03% over the last 12 months.