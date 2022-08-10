 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Selan Explore Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore, up 85.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.12 crore in June 2022 up 85.24% from Rs. 16.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 up 443.71% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in June 2022 up 258.54% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

Selan Explore shares closed at 180.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.83% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.

Selan Exploration Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.12 23.32 16.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.12 23.32 16.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.47 0.32 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 1.41 1.10
Depreciation 0.53 0.51 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.80 20.34 13.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.16 0.74 0.89
Other Income 2.11 1.81 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.27 2.55 2.97
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.26 2.53 2.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.26 2.53 2.95
Tax 3.18 -0.53 1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.08 3.06 1.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.08 3.06 1.67
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 1.99 1.09
Diluted EPS 5.97 1.99 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 1.99 1.09
Diluted EPS 5.97 1.99 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
