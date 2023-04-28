 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Card reports marginal rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 596 crore

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday reported a marginal increase in its net profit to Rs 596 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.  The pure-play credit card issuer had reported a net profit of Rs 581 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total income during the January-March period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 3,917 crore against Rs 3,016 crore in the year-ago period, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

Its interest income increased to Rs 1,672 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,266 crore a year ago, while the income from fees and commissions rose to Rs 2,090 crore compared to Rs 1,584 crore, it said.

For the entire 2022-23, the net profit of the card company promoted by SBI jumped 40 per cent to Rs 2,258 crore against Rs 1,616 crore in 2021-22.