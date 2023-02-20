SBEC Systems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 47.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.