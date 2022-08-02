 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Savita Oil Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore, up 43.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Savita Oil Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 871.71 crore in June 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 605.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.73 crore in June 2022 up 13.15% from Rs. 77.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.40 crore in June 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 114.87 crore in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 63.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.63 in June 2021.

Savita Oil Tech shares closed at 1,240.05 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Savita Oil Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 864.51 785.88 600.94
Other Operating Income 7.21 8.43 4.68
Total Income From Operations 871.71 794.30 605.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 614.77 598.02 444.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.87 9.86 1.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.62 10.10 -15.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.55 21.07 19.98
Depreciation 4.51 5.25 4.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.69 66.62 47.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.94 83.39 102.65
Other Income 3.95 4.26 7.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.89 87.66 110.04
Interest 7.72 5.89 5.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 119.16 81.77 104.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.16 81.77 104.46
Tax 31.44 21.94 26.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.73 59.84 77.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.73 59.84 77.53
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.48 43.21 55.63
Diluted EPS 63.48 43.21 55.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.48 43.21 55.63
Diluted EPS 63.48 43.21 55.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
