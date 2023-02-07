Sansera Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.66 crore, up 17.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sansera Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 491.66 crore in December 2022 up 17.17% from Rs. 419.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2022 up 61.1% from Rs. 20.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.64 crore in December 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2021.
Sansera Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in December 2021.
|Sansera Eng shares closed at 723.80 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -2.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sansera Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|491.66
|576.63
|419.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|491.66
|576.63
|419.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|231.75
|284.09
|182.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|92.39
|69.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.92
|-16.19
|8.14
|Power & Fuel
|21.97
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.56
|66.49
|55.57
|Depreciation
|28.48
|27.82
|26.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.49
|52.96
|39.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.33
|69.07
|37.07
|Other Income
|6.83
|2.87
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.16
|71.95
|38.79
|Interest
|13.45
|11.91
|11.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.71
|60.04
|27.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.71
|60.04
|27.22
|Tax
|12.28
|15.16
|7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.44
|44.88
|20.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.44
|44.88
|20.13
|Equity Share Capital
|10.58
|10.58
|10.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.16
|8.53
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|8.34
|3.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.16
|8.53
|3.89
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|8.34
|3.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited