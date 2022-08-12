Sandur Manganes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.68 crore, up 37.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.68 crore in June 2022 up 37.18% from Rs. 475.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2022 down 77.29% from Rs. 148.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2022 down 73.99% from Rs. 262.20 crore in June 2021.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 165.29 in June 2021.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 934.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 67.46% over the last 12 months.