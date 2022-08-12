 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sandur Manganes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.68 crore, up 37.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.68 crore in June 2022 up 37.18% from Rs. 475.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2022 down 77.29% from Rs. 148.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2022 down 73.99% from Rs. 262.20 crore in June 2021.

Sandur Manganes EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 165.29 in June 2021.

Sandur Manganes shares closed at 934.05 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and 67.46% over the last 12 months.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.68 716.24 475.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.68 716.24 475.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 535.23 310.00 111.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.34 38.39 -8.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.90 34.35 25.73
Depreciation 16.06 18.57 12.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.99 111.47 92.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.84 203.46 241.92
Other Income 12.29 12.22 8.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.13 215.68 249.99
Interest 6.86 8.95 10.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.27 206.73 239.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.27 206.73 239.67
Tax 11.48 -28.79 90.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.79 235.52 148.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.79 235.52 148.79
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.60 261.63 165.29
Diluted EPS 12.60 261.63 165.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.60 261.63 165.29
Diluted EPS 12.60 261.63 165.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
