Sandhar Technol Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 683.58 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandhar Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 683.58 crore in March 2022 up 6.48% from Rs. 642.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022 down 56.4% from Rs. 40.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.59 crore in March 2022 down 20.18% from Rs. 80.92 crore in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2021.

Sandhar Technol shares closed at 241.65 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Sandhar Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 683.58 611.71 642.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 683.58 611.71 642.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 433.37 378.53 384.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.78 2.55 -1.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.89 78.78 79.81
Depreciation 26.57 24.92 24.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.43 99.58 101.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.10 27.36 53.56
Other Income 1.92 1.44 3.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.02 28.81 56.69
Interest 6.12 4.13 3.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.90 24.68 52.73
Exceptional Items -1.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.79 24.68 52.73
Tax 10.76 8.47 10.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.03 16.20 42.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.03 16.20 42.44
Minority Interest -0.19 -0.08 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.34 -3.09 -2.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.50 13.03 40.13
Equity Share Capital 60.19 60.19 60.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.24 2.17 6.69
Diluted EPS 1,768.57 2.17 6.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,768.57 2.17 6.69
Diluted EPS 1,768.57 2.17 6.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
