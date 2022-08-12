 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Sandesh Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.02 crore, up 55.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.02 crore in June 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 52.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 20.63 crore in June 2021.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.77 in June 2021.

Sandesh shares closed at 817.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.75% over the last 12 months.

Sandesh
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.02 104.01 52.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.02 104.01 52.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.35 25.75 17.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 31.43 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.86 9.61 7.13
Depreciation 1.32 1.41 1.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.20 23.02 16.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.28 12.79 10.19
Other Income 3.52 24.17 8.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.81 36.97 18.99
Interest 0.04 0.05 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.77 36.91 18.89
Exceptional Items 1.76 0.66 0.01
P/L Before Tax 19.53 37.58 18.90
Tax 6.03 8.35 3.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.49 29.22 14.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.49 29.22 14.96
Equity Share Capital 7.57 7.57 7.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.82 38.61 19.77
Diluted EPS 17.82 38.61 19.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.82 38.61 19.77
Diluted EPS 17.82 38.61 19.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sandesh
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
