Sandesh Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore, up 28.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore in December 2022 up 28.52% from Rs. 77.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.13 crore in December 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 22.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2022 up 50.6% from Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2021.