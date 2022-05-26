 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sandesh Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.34 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.34 crore in March 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 91.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.16 crore in March 2022 up 52.06% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.26 crore in March 2022 up 49.75% from Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2021.

Sandesh EPS has increased to Rs. 38.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.33 in March 2021.

Sandesh shares closed at 709.95 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.32% over the last 12 months.

Sandesh
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.34 77.50 91.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.34 77.50 91.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.75 23.93 19.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.43 0.10 17.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.99 8.43 8.45
Depreciation 1.43 1.69 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.13 23.12 21.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.62 20.23 22.43
Other Income 24.22 8.88 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.83 29.11 23.83
Interest 0.05 0.01 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.78 29.10 23.76
Exceptional Items 0.66 0.00 1.49
P/L Before Tax 37.44 29.10 25.24
Tax 8.28 6.72 6.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.16 22.38 19.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.16 22.38 19.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.16 22.38 19.18
Equity Share Capital 7.57 7.57 7.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.52 29.56 25.33
Diluted EPS 38.52 29.56 25.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.52 29.56 25.33
Diluted EPS 38.52 29.56 25.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:33 pm
