Sandesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore in December 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 77.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2021.