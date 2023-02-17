 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sandesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sandesh are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.55 crore in December 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 77.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.88% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2022 up 50.81% from Rs. 30.80 crore in December 2021.

Sandesh
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.55 81.51 77.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.55 81.51 77.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.15 33.55 23.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.00 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.18 9.01 8.43
Depreciation 1.49 1.41 1.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.11 15.21 23.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.51 22.33 20.23
Other Income 12.45 33.54 8.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.96 55.87 29.11
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.92 55.83 29.10
Exceptional Items -0.03 0.24 0.00
P/L Before Tax 44.89 56.07 29.10
Tax 11.80 12.01 6.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.09 44.05 22.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.09 44.05 22.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.09 44.05 22.38
Equity Share Capital 7.57 7.57 7.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.72 58.20 29.56
Diluted EPS 43.72 58.20 29.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.72 58.20 29.56
Diluted EPS 43.72 58.20 29.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited