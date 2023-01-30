Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.