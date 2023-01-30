 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sambhaav Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 5.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2022 down 5.94% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

Sambhaav Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.07 10.27 10.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.07 10.27 10.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.29 0.22 0.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.97 0.95
Depreciation 1.38 1.50 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.39 7.46 7.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.12 -0.08
Other Income 0.57 0.57 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.69 0.53
Interest 0.53 0.54 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 0.15 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 0.15 0.18
Tax 0.19 0.25 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.10 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.10 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 19.11 19.11 19.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited