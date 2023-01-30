Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in December 2022 down 5.58% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 100.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.
Sambhaav Media shares closed at 3.55 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months and -36.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sambhaav Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.19
|10.27
|10.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.19
|10.27
|10.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.57
|0.41
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.10
|1.15
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.49
|1.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.29
|7.27
|7.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.64
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.65
|0.47
|Interest
|0.53
|0.54
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.11
|0.09
|Tax
|0.15
|0.23
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.12
|-0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.02
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.18
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.11
|19.11
|19.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited