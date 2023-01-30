 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sambhaav Media Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore, down 5.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambhaav Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.19 crore in December 2022 down 5.58% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 100.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 11% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021.

Sambhaav Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.19 10.27 10.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.19 10.27 10.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.57 0.41 0.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.09 1.10 1.15
Depreciation 1.37 1.49 1.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.29 7.27 7.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.00 -0.24
Other Income 0.62 0.64 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 0.65 0.47
Interest 0.53 0.54 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.11 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.11 0.09
Tax 0.15 0.23 0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.12 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.12 -0.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.02 0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.18 -0.10 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 19.11 19.11 19.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited