Sakthi Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 46.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.98 crore in September 2022 up 1.45% from Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2021.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

