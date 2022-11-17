 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sakthi Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.44 crore in September 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 46.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 27.12% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.98 crore in September 2022 up 1.45% from Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2021.

Sakthi Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Sakthi Finance shares closed at 18.90 on December 04, 2014 (NSE)

Sakthi Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.44 46.40 46.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.44 46.40 46.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.72 7.70 6.50
Depreciation 1.36 1.33 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 2.72 2.14 2.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.03 4.21 4.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.62 31.02 31.30
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.62 31.03 31.30
Interest 27.12 27.45 27.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.50 3.58 3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.50 3.58 3.49
Tax 1.22 0.99 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.29 2.59 2.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.29 2.59 2.59
Equity Share Capital 64.71 64.71 64.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.42 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.42 0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.55 0.42 0.37
Diluted EPS 0.55 0.42 0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Sakthi Finance
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm