Sagardeep Alloy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore, down 41.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.48 crore in December 2022 down 41.68% from Rs. 28.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.