S V Global Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 42.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2022 up 42.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 145.6% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 up 173.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.

S V Global Mill
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.27 0.37 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.27 0.37 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.27 0.25
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 1.22 1.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 -1.21 -1.49
Other Income 1.33 1.61 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.40 -0.54
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 0.40 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.25 0.40 -0.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 0.40 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 0.40 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 9.04 9.04 9.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.22 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.22 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.22 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.22 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
