S V Global Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 3.72% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 3.72% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 48.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021. S V Global Mill shares closed at 49.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.34% over the last 12 months.
S V Global Mill
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.270.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.200.270.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.270.27
Depreciation0.090.090.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.731.000.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-1.09-0.94
Other Income1.071.331.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.250.41
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.160.250.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.160.250.41
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.250.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.250.41
Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.140.22
Diluted EPS0.090.140.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.140.22
Diluted EPS0.090.140.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm