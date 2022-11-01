 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S V Global Mill Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 175.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.

S V Global Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.73 1.80 1.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.73 1.80 1.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.27 0.25
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.00 1.27 1.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 0.17 -0.04
Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.20 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.41 0.20 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.41 0.20 -0.03
Tax 0.23 0.23 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 -0.03 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 -0.03 -0.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.19 -0.03 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 9.04 9.04 9.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.02 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.02 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.02 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
