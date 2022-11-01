S V Global Mill Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 175.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.