S V Global Mill Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021. S V Global Mill shares closed at 49.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.34% over the last 12 months.
S V Global Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.661.731.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.661.731.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.270.27
Depreciation0.100.090.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.741.000.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.530.370.49
Other Income0.080.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.410.52
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.410.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.620.410.52
Tax0.230.230.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.180.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.180.30
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.400.190.30
Equity Share Capital9.049.049.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.100.16
Diluted EPS0.220.100.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.220.100.16
Diluted EPS0.220.100.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

