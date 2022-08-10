 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
S H Kelkar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for S H Kelkar & Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.20 crore in June 2022 up 8.18% from Rs. 193.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.42 crore in June 2022 up 206.49% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.57 crore in June 2022 up 101.55% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2021.

S H Kelkar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2021.

S H Kelkar shares closed at 140.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.72% over the last 12 months.

S H Kelkar & Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.14 219.98 193.38
Other Operating Income 3.06 1.30 --
Total Income From Operations 209.20 221.28 193.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 126.37 154.72 144.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.95 -6.92 -18.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.91 20.79 21.96
Depreciation 6.85 6.81 6.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.32 29.93 31.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.80 15.95 7.09
Other Income 0.92 5.44 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.72 21.39 9.37
Interest 0.97 0.85 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.75 20.54 8.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.75 20.54 8.04
Tax 6.33 11.86 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.42 8.68 6.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.42 8.68 6.01
Equity Share Capital 138.42 138.42 141.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 0.64 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.36 0.64 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 0.64 0.44
Diluted EPS 1.36 0.64 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:00 am
