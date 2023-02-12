 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupa and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore, down 45.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore in December 2022 down 45.78% from Rs. 421.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 90.66% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2022 down 79.97% from Rs. 83.36 crore in December 2021.
Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in December 2021. Rupa and Comp shares closed at 262.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -47.44% over the last 12 months.
Rupa and Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations228.67277.07420.14
Other Operating Income--1.561.60
Total Income From Operations228.67278.63421.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials74.83116.23164.54
Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.14--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.8226.851.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.8114.5330.56
Depreciation3.303.343.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses73.8991.83144.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8225.7176.96
Other Income2.583.152.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4028.8579.81
Interest5.996.474.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.4122.3874.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.4122.3874.83
Tax2.005.6516.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.4116.7357.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.4116.7357.98
Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.682.107.29
Diluted EPS0.682.107.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.682.107.29
Diluted EPS0.682.107.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 12, 2023 09:44 am