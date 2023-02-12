Rupa and Comp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore, down 45.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore in December 2022 down 45.78% from Rs. 421.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2022 down 90.66% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.70 crore in December 2022 down 79.97% from Rs. 83.36 crore in December 2021.
Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in December 2021.
|Rupa and Comp shares closed at 262.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and -47.44% over the last 12 months.
|Rupa and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.67
|277.07
|420.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1.56
|1.60
|Total Income From Operations
|228.67
|278.63
|421.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.83
|116.23
|164.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.14
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|51.82
|26.85
|1.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.81
|14.53
|30.56
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.34
|3.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.89
|91.83
|144.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.82
|25.71
|76.96
|Other Income
|2.58
|3.15
|2.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.40
|28.85
|79.81
|Interest
|5.99
|6.47
|4.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.41
|22.38
|74.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.41
|22.38
|74.83
|Tax
|2.00
|5.65
|16.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.41
|16.73
|57.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.41
|16.73
|57.98
|Equity Share Capital
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.10
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.10
|7.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.10
|7.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.10
|7.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited