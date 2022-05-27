 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchi Soya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Soya Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 4,838.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 314.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.55 crore in March 2022 up 54.67% from Rs. 270.60 crore in March 2021.

Ruchi Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

Ruchi Soya shares closed at 1,093.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Ruchi Soya Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,663.72 6,280.46 4,838.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,663.72 6,280.46 4,838.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,427.93 5,091.86 4,237.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 613.30 580.44 167.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -246.58 -220.25 -166.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.43 48.70 37.58
Depreciation 37.21 33.14 32.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -0.83
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 413.57 359.55 313.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 368.87 387.02 216.71
Other Income 12.47 20.74 21.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.34 407.76 237.71
Interest 85.65 88.15 89.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.69 319.61 147.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 295.69 319.61 147.96
Tax 61.26 85.53 -166.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.43 234.07 314.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.43 234.07 314.33
Equity Share Capital 59.15 59.15 59.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 7.91 10.63
Diluted EPS 7.93 7.91 10.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 7.91 10.63
Diluted EPS 7.93 7.91 10.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Ruchi Soya #Ruchi Soya Industries
first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.