Ruchi Soya Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore, up 37.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,663.72 crore in March 2022 up 37.72% from Rs. 4,838.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.43 crore in March 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 314.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.55 crore in March 2022 up 54.67% from Rs. 270.60 crore in March 2021.

Ruchi Soya EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

Ruchi Soya shares closed at 1,093.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)