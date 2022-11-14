 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RS Software Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 35.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2022 down 161.13% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2022 down 401.59% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 27.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.01% over the last 12 months.

RS Software (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.72 4.79 7.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.72 4.79 7.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.17 0.19 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.12 4.51 6.67
Depreciation 0.63 0.64 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 2.61 2.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 -3.16 -2.99
Other Income 0.24 0.12 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.79 -3.04 -1.45
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.79 -3.04 -1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.79 -3.04 -1.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.79 -3.04 -1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.79 -3.04 -1.45
Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -1.18 -0.57
Diluted EPS -1.48 -1.18 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -1.18 -0.57
Diluted EPS -1.48 -1.18 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm