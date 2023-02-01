 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.03% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 103.33% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 125% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2021.
RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021. RS Software shares closed at 25.80 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.
RS Software (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.374.726.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.374.726.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.170.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.835.125.61
Depreciation0.660.630.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.832.822.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-4.03-4.05
Other Income0.090.240.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.13-3.79-3.94
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.13-3.79-3.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.13-3.79-3.94
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.13-3.79-3.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.13-3.79-3.94
Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-1.48-1.53
Diluted EPS0.05-1.48-1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.05-1.48-1.53
Diluted EPS0.05-1.48-1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

