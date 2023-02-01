RS Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 34.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.37 4.72 6.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.37 4.72 6.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.17 0.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.83 5.12 5.61 Depreciation 0.66 0.63 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.83 2.82 2.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -4.03 -4.05 Other Income 0.09 0.24 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -3.79 -3.94 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 -3.79 -3.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.13 -3.79 -3.94 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 -3.79 -3.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 -3.79 -3.94 Equity Share Capital 12.85 12.85 12.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -1.48 -1.53 Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.48 -1.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 -1.48 -1.53 Diluted EPS 0.05 -1.48 -1.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited