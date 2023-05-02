 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RPG Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RPG Life Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore in March 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022.

RPG Life Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.49 130.60 103.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.49 130.60 103.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.42 20.26 23.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.26 25.39 16.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.19 -3.18 -3.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.77 28.29 25.04
Depreciation 3.89 3.91 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.32 30.63 29.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.02 25.30 9.73
Other Income 1.84 0.51 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.86 25.81 10.99
Interest 0.05 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.81 25.74 10.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.81 25.74 10.93
Tax 3.46 6.63 3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.35 19.11 7.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.35 19.11 7.52
Equity Share Capital 13.23 13.23 13.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.26 11.56 4.55
Diluted EPS 6.26 11.56 4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.26 11.56 4.55
Diluted EPS 6.26 11.56 4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited