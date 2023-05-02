RPG Life Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.49 crore in March 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.75 crore in March 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022.