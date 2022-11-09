Royal Orchid Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.56 crore, up 101.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.56 crore in September 2022 up 101.5% from Rs. 18.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in September 2022 up 122.34% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.30 crore in September 2022 up 126.96% from Rs. 5.86 crore in September 2021.

Royal Orchid EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

Royal Orchid shares closed at 281.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.69% returns over the last 6 months and 199.89% over the last 12 months.