Rossari Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 268.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 31.69 crore in December 2021.