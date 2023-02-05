 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rossari Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rossari Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.90 crore in December 2022 down 11.82% from Rs. 268.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2022 down 4.41% from Rs. 18.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2022 up 1.51% from Rs. 31.69 crore in December 2021.

Rossari Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.90 240.90 268.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.90 240.90 268.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.14 139.46 183.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.85 27.97 31.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.07 6.54 -5.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.65 14.71 11.01
Depreciation 6.68 6.38 6.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.41 24.34 22.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.24 21.50 19.33
Other Income 0.25 0.40 5.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.49 21.90 24.93
Interest 1.76 1.10 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.73 20.81 24.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.73 20.81 24.50
Tax 6.27 5.39 6.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.46 15.42 18.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.46 15.42 18.27
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 2.80 3.32
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.78 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.17 2.80 3.32
Diluted EPS 3.15 2.78 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited