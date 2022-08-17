Response Info Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 154.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in June 2022 up 154.94% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 161.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 180% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Response Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Response Info shares closed at 39.90 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)