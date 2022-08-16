 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repro India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore, up 76.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.41 crore in June 2022 up 76.71% from Rs. 42.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 103.53% from Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in June 2022 up 362.57% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

Repro India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in June 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 451.50 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.10% over the last 12 months.

Repro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.41 66.52 42.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.41 66.52 42.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.41 36.23 22.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.06 2.66 0.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.20 8.87 6.46
Depreciation 6.00 6.70 6.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.24 14.64 10.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.50 -2.58 -4.51
Other Income 0.15 0.53 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 -2.05 -4.30
Interest 2.41 2.68 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 -4.73 -6.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 -4.73 -6.92
Tax -- -0.05 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 -4.68 -6.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 -4.68 -6.80
Equity Share Capital 12.71 12.71 12.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -3.68 -5.63
Diluted EPS 0.19 -3.68 -5.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -3.68 -5.63
Diluted EPS 0.19 -3.68 -5.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
