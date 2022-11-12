 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Reliance Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.00 crore in September 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 136.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,838.00 crore in September 2022 down 13.18% from Rs. 1,624.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2022 down 450% from Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2021.

Reliance Comm shares closed at 2.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.25% over the last 12 months.

Reliance Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.00 125.00 136.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.00 125.00 136.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.00 16.00 18.00
Depreciation 34.00 37.00 39.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.00 133.00 124.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -63.00 -61.00 -45.00
Other Income 8.00 4.00 12.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.00 -57.00 -33.00
Interest 12.00 12.00 12.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.00 -69.00 -45.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.00 -69.00 -45.00
Tax -- -- 2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -67.00 -69.00 -47.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1,773.00 -1,695.00 -1,582.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,840.00 -1,764.00 -1,629.00
Minority Interest 1.00 -2.00 5.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 1.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,838.00 -1,765.00 -1,624.00
Equity Share Capital 1,383.00 1,383.00 1,383.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.70 -6.43 -5.92
Diluted EPS -6.70 -6.43 -5.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.70 -6.43 -5.92
Diluted EPS -6.70 -6.43 -5.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:44 pm
