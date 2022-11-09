 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore, up 276.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.43 crore in September 2022 up 276.2% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2022 up 239.89% from Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2022 up 189.5% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 170.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.40% returns over the last 6 months and 35.73% over the last 12 months.

Refex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.43 265.19 93.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.43 265.19 93.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.13 34.86 27.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 263.66 193.64 45.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.38 1.86 2.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.02 4.20 3.38
Depreciation 1.67 1.61 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.09 8.73 2.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.25 20.29 10.84
Other Income 2.80 2.27 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.05 22.56 12.36
Interest 3.47 3.60 2.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.58 18.96 10.09
Exceptional Items -0.40 -0.20 --
P/L Before Tax 34.17 18.77 10.09
Tax 8.72 4.98 2.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.45 13.79 7.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.45 13.79 7.49
Equity Share Capital 21.00 21.00 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.12 6.56 3.57
Diluted EPS 12.12 6.56 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.12 6.56 3.57
Diluted EPS 12.12 6.56 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:48 pm
