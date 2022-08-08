 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.19 crore, up 218.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.19 crore in June 2022 up 218.08% from Rs. 83.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022 up 95.54% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022 up 85.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 131.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

Refex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.19 176.92 83.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.19 176.92 83.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.86 61.05 36.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 193.64 84.93 27.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 -1.68 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.20 3.40 3.18
Depreciation 1.61 1.42 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.73 7.47 4.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.29 20.31 10.14
Other Income 2.27 1.19 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.56 21.50 11.52
Interest 3.60 2.82 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.96 18.69 9.37
Exceptional Items -0.20 13.38 --
P/L Before Tax 18.77 32.06 9.37
Tax 4.98 8.05 2.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.79 24.01 7.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.79 24.01 7.05
Equity Share Capital 21.00 21.00 21.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 11.43 3.36
Diluted EPS 6.56 11.43 3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 11.43 3.36
Diluted EPS 6.56 11.43 3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Refex Ind #Refex Industries #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
