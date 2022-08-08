Refex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.19 crore, up 218.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.19 crore in June 2022 up 218.08% from Rs. 83.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022 up 95.54% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022 up 85.92% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2021.

Refex Ind shares closed at 131.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.