Rathi Bars Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore, up 34.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore in March 2022 up 34.12% from Rs. 102.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2022 up 24.37% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

Rathi Bars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 27.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.45% over the last 12 months.