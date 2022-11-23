 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramsons Project Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 41.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramsons Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 41.42% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 483.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Ramsons Project shares closed at 17.25 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

Ramsons Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.08 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.08 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.03 0.04
Other Income -- 0.04 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.08 0.04
Interest 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.08 0.04
Exceptional Items -0.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.08 0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.08 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.08 0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.01 3.01 3.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.25 0.13
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.25 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.25 0.13
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.25 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ramsons Project #Ramsons Projects #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:22 am