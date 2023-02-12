 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramky Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramky Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 375.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.94 crore in December 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 113.74 crore in December 2021.

Ramky Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 391.03 315.84 375.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 391.03 315.84 375.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.34 85.56 81.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.33 15.47 10.86
Depreciation 7.34 5.96 4.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 190.57 157.03 186.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.45 51.83 92.71
Other Income 29.11 35.23 16.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.56 87.06 109.03
Interest 18.03 17.89 46.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.53 69.17 62.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.53 69.17 62.17
Tax 20.58 19.12 17.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.94 50.05 44.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.94 50.05 44.70
Equity Share Capital 69.20 69.20 69.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.67 7.23 6.46
Diluted EPS 9.67 7.23 6.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.67 7.23 6.46
Diluted EPS 9.67 7.23 6.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited