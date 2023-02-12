Ramky Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.03 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 375.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.94 crore in December 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.90 crore in December 2022 down 0.74% from Rs. 113.74 crore in December 2021.