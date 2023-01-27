 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ramcoind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ramco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore in December 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 268.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2022 down 63.99% from Rs. 15.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2022 down 47.61% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.

Ramco Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 270.89 263.50 260.19
Other Operating Income 11.81 1.07 7.81
Total Income From Operations 282.70 264.57 268.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.53 169.69 140.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.51 1.09 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.19 -31.79 -14.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.99 30.96 28.41
Depreciation 7.55 7.84 7.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.28 77.29 81.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.65 9.49 24.98
Other Income 3.40 20.35 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.05 29.84 27.98
Interest 5.47 4.17 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.58 25.67 26.03
Exceptional Items 0.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.38 25.67 26.03
Tax 0.64 8.84 10.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.74 16.83 15.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.74 16.83 15.94
Equity Share Capital 8.67 8.67 8.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 1.94 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.66 1.94 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 1.94 1.84
Diluted EPS 0.66 1.94 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited